Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned SS Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Scott Alexander from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated 1B John Nogowski. Optioned RHP Nick Mears to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Kylie Strom to a two-year contract with an option for an additional season.

