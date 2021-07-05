On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Monday's Transactions

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned SS Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Scott Alexander from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated 1B John Nogowski. Optioned RHP Nick Mears to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Kylie Strom to a two-year contract with an option for an additional season.

