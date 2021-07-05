On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 4:48 pm
< a min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Yordan Alvarez from the paternity list and C Martin Maldonado from the bereavement list. Sent RHP Francis Martes outright to Sugar Land (Triple-A East). Optioned RHPs Ralph Garza, Jr. and Peter Solomon and C Garrett Stubbs to Sugar Land.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned SS Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated LHP Ryan Buchter for assignment.

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed C Robinson Chirinos to a one-year, major league contract.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Activated LHP Scott Alexander from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated 1B John Nogowski. Optioned RHP Nick Mears to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Sammy Long on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 4. Recalled C Chadwick Tromp from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

HOCKEY

BUFFALO SABRES — Named Sam Ventura president of hockey strategy and research.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Kylie Strom to a two-year contract with an option for an additional season.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman