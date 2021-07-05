Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 7:02 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Konner Wade outright to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Activated OF Yordan Alvarez from the paternity list and C Martin Maldonado from the bereavement list. Sent RHP Francis Martes outright to Sugar Land (Triple-A East). Optioned RHPs Ralph Garza, Jr. and Peter Solomon and C Garrett Stubbs to Sugar Land.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned SS Tyler Wade to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Designated LHP Ryan Buchter for assignment. Claimed RHP Jordan Weem off waivers from Oakland Athletics.

CHICAGO CUBS — Signed C Robinson Chirinos to a one-year, major league contract. Designated 1B Taylor Gushue for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Sent RHP Michael Lorenzen to Louisville (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Scott Alexander from the 60-day IL. Optioned LHP Garrett Cleavinger to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Nick Tropeano to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Activated 1B John Nogowski. Optioned RHP Nick Mears to Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Sammy Long on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 4. Recalled C Chadwick Tromp from Sacramento (Triple-A West).

HOCKEY

BUFFALO SABRES — Named Sam Ventura president of hockey strategy and research.

SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League

ORLANDO PRIDE — Signed D Kylie Strom to a two-year contract with an option for an additional season.

