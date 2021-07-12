Monday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned 1B/DH Frank Schwindel to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Yusei Kikuchi from the IL. Optioned INF Donovan Walton to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Will Vest for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Chris Archer to the Florida Complex League on a rehab assignment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to Reno (Triple-A West).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed sporting director Ernst Tanner to a multi-year contract extension.

National Women’s Soccer League

SAN DIEGO — Named Molly Downtain general manager.

COLLEGE

RICE — Named Daniel Jansen assistant golf coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Promoted Joe Erdeljac to assistant athletic director for sports medicine.

Sports News

