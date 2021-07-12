Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent OF Jordan Luplow to the Arizona Complex League on a rehab assignment.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Ralph Garza Jr. to Sugar Land (Triple-A East).
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned 1B/DH Frank Schwindel to Las Vegas (Triple-A West).
SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated LHP Yusei Kikuchi from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Donovan Walton to Tacoma (Triple-A West). Designated RHP Will Vest for assignment.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Sent RHP Chris Archer to the Florida Complex League on a rehab assignment.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned RHP Jordan Weems to Reno (Triple-A West).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned C Joey Bart to Sacramento (Triple-A West).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed sporting director Ernst Tanner to a multi-year contract extension.
|National Women’s Soccer League
SAN DIEGO — Named Molly Downtain general manager.
RICE — Named Daniel Jansen assistant golf coach.
TENNESSEE TECH — Promoted Joe Erdeljac to assistant athletic director for sports medicine.
