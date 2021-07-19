Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended New York Mets manager Luis Rojas two games and fined an undisclosed amount for excessive arguing with umpires in a June 18 game against Pittsburgh.

American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed INF Christian Arroyo on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF/OF Danny Santana from the 10-day IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Recalled RHP J.C. Mejia from Columbus (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP D.J. Johnson to Columbus.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ty Madden on a minor league contract. Recalled C Grayson Greiner from Toledo (Triple-A East).

HOUSTON ASTROS — Promoted OF Pedro Leon to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) from Corpus Christi (Double-A West). Recalled C Garrett Stubbs from Sugar Land. Placed RHP Andre Scrubb on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 17.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Ben Kudrna, RHP Shane Panzini and SS Ryan Cepero on minor league contracts.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent OF Justin Upton to Salt Lake (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Reinstated LHP Danny Coulombe from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to St. Paul (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Griffin Jax from St. Paul. Returned C Mitch Garver from his rehab assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Ben Rortvedt to St. Paul (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Optioned RHP Demarcus Evans to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Agreed to terms with LHPs Mitch Bratt and C.J. Widger, RHPs Chase Lee and Bradford Webb and C Liam Hicks.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Optioned CF Jonathan Davis to Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Alek Manoah on ythe 10-day IL, retroactive to July 19. Placed INF Breyvic Valera on the family medical emergency list. Recalled OF Jonathan Davis and RHP Thomas Hatch from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Anthony Castro on the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed CF Ender Inciarte on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHPs Sean Newcomb and Kyle Muller from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Reinstated RHP Dillon Maples from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned LHP Cionel Perez to Louisville (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Michael Lorenzen on the 10-day IL, retroactive to July 18. Selected the contracts of RHPs R.J. Alaniz and Edgar Garcia from Louisville. Designated RF Mark Payton and RHP Jose de Leon for assignments.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned RHP Jake Reed to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Reinstated LHP Victor Gonzalez and OF Zach Reks from the 10-day IL. Placed 2B Gavin Lux on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RBP Andrew Bellatti from Jacksonville. Recalled CF Lewis Brinson from Jacksonville. Placed 2B Jazz chisholm Jr. and RF Garrett Cooper on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Justin Topa to Biloxi (Double-A South) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK METS — Selected RHP Stephen Nogosek and LHP Anthony Banda from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Transferred RHP Corey Oswalt to the 60-day IL. Optioned INF Travis Blankenhorn to Syracuse. Designated OF Johneshwy Fargas for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired LHP Dillon Peters from Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations and assigned him to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Kyle Crick for assignment. Agreed to terms with INF Brenden Dixon on a minor league contract.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned RF Lars Nootbaar to Memphis (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with RHPs Gordon Graceffo, Zane Mills and Andrew Marrero, C Aaron McKeithan, LHP Alex Cornwell and 1B Thomas Francisco. Recalled RHP Jake Woodford from Memphis.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned RHP James Norwood to El Paso (Triple-A West). Sent RHP Jordan Humphreys outright to San Antonio (Double-A Central).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Kevin Gausman from the family medical emergency list. Reinstated C Buster Posey from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Chadwick Tromp and LHP Caleb Baragar to Sacramento (Triple-A West). Placed INF Brandon Crawford on the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Jason Vosler from Sacramento.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned CF Andrew Stevenson to Rochester (Triple-A East). Agreed to terms with C Jarrett Gonzales on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived WR Stephen Guidry from IR. Released CB Rashard Robinson.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed RB Travis Etienne.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed OT Timon Parris.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Melvin Ingram.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Acquired DB Alden Darby from Toronto in exchange for OL Terry Poole. Released QB Dalton Sneed, DBs Clifton Duck and Taekwon Williams, WRs Alonzo Russell and C.J. Worton, DLs Justin Alexandre and David Kenney, LBs Khaylan Kearse-Thomas and Otha Peters and OL Kevin Lawrence.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Extended ECHL affiliation with the Orlando Solar Bears for two seasons.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Placed D Brendan Hines the IL.

COLLEGE

CREIGHTON — Announced the retirement of Bruce Rasmussen as athletic director.

EVANGEL — Named Preston Beverly head women’s basketball coach.

MILWAUKEE — Named Mike Winan director of basketball operations.

ST. ROSE — Named Alex Williams head men’s lacrosse coach.

SIENA — Named Marcus King as Men’s basketball assistant coach.

SYRACUSE — Named Claudia Kepler assistant head ice hockey coach.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Mario Hernandez assistant softball coach.

