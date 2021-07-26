Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Yonfi Rodriguez on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned 3B Jake Burger to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated LF Eloy Jimenez from the 60-day IL.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Claimed LHP Alex Young off waivers from Arizona. Transferred RHP Aaron Civale from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Smith on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated INF Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Robel Garcia to Sugar Land (Triple-A West).

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Clarke Schmidt to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Denzel Clarke, SS Zack Gelof and C C.J. Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Alejo Lopez to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the paternity list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 2B Sheldon Neuse to Oklahoma City (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Max Muncy from the paternity list.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Tristan Peters and RHP Carlos Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired INF/OF Adam Frazier and cash considerations from Pittsburgh in exchange for INF/OF Tucupita Marcano, RHP Michell Miliano and OF Jack Suwinski.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Joe Ross from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Yadiel Hernandez to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Jason Spriggs and OLB Emmanuel Ellerbe. Released RB Tony Brooks-James.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Reece Horn.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Kevin Rogers director of player personnel, Brian Decker director of team development, John Park director of football research, Jon Shaw director of pro scouting, Anthony Coughlan area scout, Mitch Chester college scouting coordinator/travel coordinator, Andrew Hoyle and Kasia Omilian scouting assistants, Kyle Davis associate athletic trainer and Thomas Byrd, Andrew Dees and Ty McKenzie coaching fellowsC

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Alex Okafor and LS Drew Scott. Waived WR Chris Finke with an injury designation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Tutu Atwell on the COVID-19 list.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Hunter Long to a four-year contract.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Dede Westbrook, LB Chazz Surratt, G Wyatt Davis and DE Patrick Jones II. Waived DT Jaylen Twyman.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Landon Dickerson to a four-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DLs Kyle Peko and Anthony Rush. Waived DL Bruce Hector.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Named Courtney Stephan director of community partnerships.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Released WR Naaman Roosevelt.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Robbie Lowes, OL Dino Boyd and DBs Ranthony Texada, Sam Williams, Hakeem Bailey, Jhavonte Dean, Prince Robinson and Josh Allen.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Frederic Allard to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired D Christian Jaros on a one-way, two-year contract from San Jose in exchange for F Nick Merkley.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.