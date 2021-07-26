Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Bruce Zimmermann to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with RHP Yonfi Rodriguez on a minor league contract.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned 3B Jake Burger to Charlotte (Triple-A East). Reinstated LF Eloy Jimenez from the 60-day IL. Agreed to terms with RHPs Zach Cable, Everhett Hazelwood, Kohl Simas, C Nick Thornquist and LHP Garrett Schoenle on minor league contracts.

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Claimed LHP Alex Young off waivers from Arizona. Transferred RHP Aaron Civale from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Smith on a minor league contract.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 2B Aledmys Diaz from the 10-day IL. Optioned 2B Robel Garcia to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Sent 3B Alex Bregman to Sugar Land on a rehab assignment.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Chase Petty on a minor league contract.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Clarke Schmidt to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Acquired RHP Clay Holmes from Pittsburgh in exchange for 3B Diego Castillo and 2B Hoy Park. Optioned C Rob Brantly to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Agreed to terms with OF Denzel Clarke, SS Zack Gelof and C C.J. Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Sean Poppen to Durham (Triple-A East).

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Selected the contract of LHP Kirby Snead from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Jacob Barnes for assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Recalled RHP Bryse Wilson from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Sent C Austin Romine to Arizona Complex League (ACL) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Optioned 2B Alejo Lopez to Louisville (Triple-A East). Reinstated LHP Amir Garrett from the paternity list. Agreed to terms with OF Blake Dunn on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned 2B Sheldon Neuse to Oklahoma City (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Max Muncy from the paternity list. Sent RHP Corey Knebel to Oklahoma City on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Tristan Peters and RHP Carlos Rodriguez on minor league contracts.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with OF Lonnie White Jr. on a minor league contract.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Acquired INF/OF Adam Frazier and cash considerations from Pittsburgh in exchange for INF/OF Tucupita Marcano, RHP Michell Miliano and OF Jack Suwinski. Agreed to terms with C Colton Bender, SSs Marcos Castanon, Jackson Merrill, 2Bs Lucas Dunn, Max Ferguson and 3B Cole Cummings on minor league contracts.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Joe Ross from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Yadiel Hernandez to Rochester (Triple-A East).

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed OL Marcus Henry and CB Daryl Worley to one-year contracts.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Jason Spriggs and LB Emmanuel Ellerbe. Waived RB Tony Brooks-James.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed TE Jesse James.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed WR Reece Horn.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed S Jamar Johnson and CB Kary Vincent on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed OT Marcus Cannon and G Lane Taylor on the physically unable to play (PUP) list. Waived LS Mitchell Fraboni. Acquired WR Anthony Miller via a trade with Chicago.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Named Kevin Rogers director of player personnel, Brian Decker director of team development, John Park director of football research, Jon Shaw director of pro scouting, Anthony Coughlan area scout, Mitch Chester college scouting coordinator/travel coordinator, Andrew Hoyle and Kasia Omilian scouting assistants, Kyle Davis associate athletic trainer and Thomas Byrd, Andrew Dees and Ty McKenzie coaching fellows.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed DE Alex Okafor and LS Drew Scott. Waived WR Chris Finke with an injury designation. Placed LS James Winchester on reserve/COVID-19 list.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed WR Tutu Atwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed P Corliss Waitman. Waived K Dominik Eberle.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed TE Hunter Long to a four-year contract. Signed TE Carson Meier. Waived TE Jibri Blount with an injury settlement.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WRs Dede Westbrook and LB Chazz Surratt, G Wyatt Davis and DE Patrick Jones II. Waived DT Jaylen Twyman. Placed K Riley Patterson on the PUP list.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed WR Michael Thomas on the PUP list. Placed OL Derrick Kelly on the non-football injury list. Signed WR Chris Hogan and LB Kendall Donnerson

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed OL Landon Dickerson to a four-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed CB Ambry Thomas to a four-year contract. Released DL Daeshon Hall.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DLs Kyle Peko and Anthony Rush. Waived DL Bruce Hector.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed DL Jonathan Allen to a four-year contract extension.

Canadian Football League

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS — Named Courtney Stephan director of community partnerships.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES — Released WR Naaman Roosevelt.

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released LB Robbie Lowes, OL Dino Boyd and DBs Ranthony Texada, Sam Williams, Hakeem Bailey, Jhavonte Dean, Prince Robinson and Josh Allen.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Acquired Ds Anton Stralman and Vladislav Kolyachonok and a 2024 second round draft choice from Florida in exchange for a 2023 seventh round draft choice.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed D Frederic Allard to a one-year, two-way contract.

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Acquired D Christian Jaros on a one-way, two-year contract from San Jose in exchange for F Nick Merkley.

