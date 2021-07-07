Montreal 2, New York City FC 1

New York City FC 1 0 — 1 Montreal 1 1 — 2

First Half_1, New York City FC, Parks, 2 (Tajouri), 29th minute; 2, Montreal, Toye, 4 (penalty kick), 43rd.

Second Half_3, Montreal, Quioto, 2, 73rd.

First Overtime_None.

Second Overtime_None.

Penalty kicks_None.

Goalies_New York City FC, Luis Barraza, Cody Mizell; Montreal, James Pantemis, Sebastian Breza.

Yellow Cards_Brault Guillard, Montreal, 57th; Moralez, New York City FC, 60th; Ibeagha, New York City FC, 70th; Morales, New York City FC, 77th; Castellanos, New York City FC, 90th+5.

Referee_Marcos De Oliveira. Assistant Referees_Andrew Bigelow, Jose Da Silva, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Tori Penso.

___

Lineups

New York City FC_Luis Barraza; Malte Amundsen (Gudmundur Thorarinsson, 82nd), Maxime Chanot, Sebastien Ibeagha (Thiago, 71st), Anton Tinnerholm; Nicolas Acevedo, Alfredo Morales, Maxi Moralez, Keaton Parks (Talles Magno, 82nd); Valentin Castellanos, Ismael Tajouri (Jesus Medina, 81st).

Montreal_James Pantemis; Zorhan Bassong, Rudy Camacho, Kiki Struna; Mathieu Choiniere (Joel Waterman, 90th+2), Maciel, Djordje Mihailovic (Ahmed Hamdi, 78th), Victor Wanyama; Lassi Lappalainen (Zachary Brault Guillard, 46th), Romell Quioto (Bjorn Johnsen, 78th), Mason Toye (Joaquin Torres, 69th).

