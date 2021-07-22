Trending:
Moore expected to start as Philadelphia hosts Atlanta

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 4:30 am
1 min read
      

Atlanta Braves (46-48, third in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (47-47, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (8-3, 4.11 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 122 strikeouts) Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.25 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies +122, Braves -140; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ozzie Albies and the Braves will take on the Phillies Thursday.

The Phillies are 27-17 on their home turf. Philadelphia’s lineup has 108 home runs this season, Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 21 homers.

The Braves have gone 20-23 away from home. Atlanta has slugged .424 this season. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .511 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Phillies won the last meeting 4-3. Jose Alvarado recorded his fifth victory and Jean Segura went 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Chris Martin took his second loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Segura leads the Phillies with 81 hits and has 29 RBIs.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 48 extra base hits and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 5-5, .260 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), JD Hammer: (covid-19), Bailey Falter: (covid-19), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Odubel Herrera: (ankle), Alec Bohm: (covid-19).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Ian Anderson: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ender Inciarte: (covid-19), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee), Travis d’Arnaud: (left thumb).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Related Topics
