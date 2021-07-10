Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Moore expected to start for the Phillies against Red Sox

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Philadelphia Phillies (42-44, third in the NL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-34, first in the AL East)

Boston; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Matt Moore (0-1, 5.60 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (7-4, 3.89 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 65 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -144, Phillies +124; over/under is 11 runs

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

BOTTOM LINE: Rhys Hoskins and the Phillies will take on the Red Sox Saturday.

The Red Sox are 28-17 on their home turf. Boston has a collective batting average of .260 this season, led by Xander Bogaerts with an average of .321.

The Phillies are 18-28 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .398 this season. Bryce Harper leads the team with a mark of .523.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 11-5. Garrett Richards earned his fifth victory and J.D. Martinez went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for Boston. Vince Velasquez registered his fourth loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 49 extra base hits and is batting .290.

Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 20 home runs and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 7-3, .269 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .245 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

        Read more: Sports News

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (quad), Marwin Gonzalez: (hamstring).

Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Sam Coonrod: (forearm), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent