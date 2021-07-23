Musgrove scheduled to start for San Diego against Miami

San Diego Padres (57-42, third in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (41-56, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (5-7, 3.22 ERA, .98 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Marlins: Zach Thompson (2-2, 2.25 ERA, .96 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +307, Padres -206; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres head to play the Miami Marlins on Friday.

The Marlins are 22-22 in home games in 2020. Miami is averaging 3.7 RBIs per game this season. Adam Duvall leads the team with 67 total runs batted in.

The Padres are 24-23 on the road. San Diego is hitting a collective .245 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with an average of .291.

The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Blake Snell earned his fourth victory and Jurickson Profar went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for San Diego. Jordan Holloway registered his third loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duvall leads the Marlins with 67 RBIs and is batting .232.

Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 47 extra base hits and is batting .291.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .236 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Padres: 6-4, .280 batting average, 4.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jazz Chisholm Jr.: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Ryan Weathers: (ankle), Matt Strahm: (knee), Nick Ramirez: (rotator cuff), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Dinelson Lamet: (forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow).

