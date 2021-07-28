On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 10:28 pm
1 min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 1 9 1 1 9
Pederson rf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .277
Albies 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .262
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .291
Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .287
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .243
Almonte lf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .237
Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .240
K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .182
b-Adrianza ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .259
Fried p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Martin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .181
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 6 2 2 9
Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .292
Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .262
McNeil 2b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .276
Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .325
Guillorme ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .301
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Conforto rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .207
Villar ss-3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Pillar lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .221
Megill p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .182
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-Drury ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .280
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 001 000_1 9 0
New York 001 000 10x_2 6 0

a-homered for May in the 7th. b-singled for K.Smith in the 9th. c-lined out for Martin in the 9th.

LOB_Atlanta 8, New York 5. 2B_Almonte (12). HR_Riley (20), off Megill; Drury (4), off Fried. RBIs_Riley (57), McNeil (23), Drury (9).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Fried, Riley, Swanson, Sandoval); New York 2 (Davis). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 10; New York 2 for 3.

Runners moved up_Freeman 2. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, L, 7-7 7 5 2 2 2 9 106 4.32
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 3.81
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Megill 5 1-3 5 1 1 1 6 94 2.04
Lugo 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.97
May, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 3.23
Loup, H, 12 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 7 1.38
Familia, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 3.27
E.Díaz, S, 23-27 1 2 0 0 0 0 19 3.89

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-0. HBP_Fried (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:01. A_25,787 (41,922).

