N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|1
|9
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.287
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Almonte lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|b-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.259
|Fried p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.181
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|2
|9
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.292
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.262
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.276
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.325
|Guillorme ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Conforto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|Villar ss-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Pillar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.221
|Megill p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Drury ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.280
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000_1
|9
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|10x_2
|6
|0
a-homered for May in the 7th. b-singled for K.Smith in the 9th. c-lined out for Martin in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 8, New York 5. 2B_Almonte (12). HR_Riley (20), off Megill; Drury (4), off Fried. RBIs_Riley (57), McNeil (23), Drury (9).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Fried, Riley, Swanson, Sandoval); New York 2 (Davis). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 10; New York 2 for 3.
Runners moved up_Freeman 2. GIDP_Davis.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, L, 7-7
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|9
|106
|4.32
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.81
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|94
|2.04
|Lugo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.97
|May, W, 4-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|3.23
|Loup, H, 12
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|1.38
|Familia, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|3.27
|E.Díaz, S, 23-27
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|3.89
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-0. HBP_Fried (Conforto).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:01. A_25,787 (41,922).
