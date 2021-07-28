On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 10:28 pm
< a min read
      
Atlanta New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 1 9 1 Totals 28 2 6 2
Pederson rf 3 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0
Albies 2b 4 0 2 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 2 1
Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0
Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Guillorme ss 0 0 0 0
Almonte lf 4 0 2 0 McCann c 3 0 0 0
Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 2 0 0 0
K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 Villar ss-3b 3 0 1 0
b-Adrianza ph 1 0 1 0 Pillar lf 3 0 0 0
Fried p 3 0 0 0 Megill p 2 1 1 0
Martin p 0 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
c-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0
a-Drury ph 1 1 1 1
Loup p 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0
E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 001 000 1
New York 001 000 10x 2

DP_Atlanta 1, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, New York 5. 2B_Almonte (12). HR_Riley (20), Drury (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried, L, 7-7 7 5 2 2 2 9
Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0
New York
Megill 5 1-3 5 1 1 1 6
Lugo 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
May, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Loup, H, 12 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Familia, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
E.Díaz, S, 23-27 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Fried (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:01. A_25,787 (41,922).

