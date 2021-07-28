N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|1
|9
|1
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|6
|2
|
|Pederson rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Davis 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guillorme ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Almonte lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heredia cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar ss-3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|b-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Pillar lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fried p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Megill p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Martin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|a-Drury ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|New York
|001
|000
|10x
|—
|2
DP_Atlanta 1, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, New York 5. 2B_Almonte (12). HR_Riley (20), Drury (4).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried, L, 7-7
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Martin
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Megill
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Lugo
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May, W, 4-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Loup, H, 12
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia, H, 8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E.Díaz, S, 23-27
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Fried (Conforto).
Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight.
T_3:01. A_25,787 (41,922).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments