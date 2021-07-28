N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1

Atlanta New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 1 9 1 Totals 28 2 6 2 Pederson rf 3 0 1 0 Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 2 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 McNeil 2b 4 0 2 1 Riley 3b 4 1 1 1 Davis 3b 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0 Guillorme ss 0 0 0 0 Almonte lf 4 0 2 0 McCann c 3 0 0 0 Heredia cf 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 2 0 0 0 K.Smith c 3 0 0 0 Villar ss-3b 3 0 1 0 b-Adrianza ph 1 0 1 0 Pillar lf 3 0 0 0 Fried p 3 0 0 0 Megill p 2 1 1 0 Martin p 0 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 c-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 May p 0 0 0 0 a-Drury ph 1 1 1 1 Loup p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0

Atlanta 000 001 000 — 1 New York 001 000 10x — 2

DP_Atlanta 1, New York 0. LOB_Atlanta 8, New York 5. 2B_Almonte (12). HR_Riley (20), Drury (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Fried, L, 7-7 7 5 2 2 2 9 Martin 1 1 0 0 0 0

New York Megill 5 1-3 5 1 1 1 6 Lugo 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 May, W, 4-2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Loup, H, 12 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Familia, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 E.Díaz, S, 23-27 1 2 0 0 0 0

HBP_Fried (Conforto).

Umpires_Home, Malachi Moore; First, Doug Eddings; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Brian Knight.

T_3:01. A_25,787 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.