N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|2
|5
|2
|3
|13
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.233
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Adames ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.298
|Narváez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.303
|Taylor rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.236
|Peterson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Hiura 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.161
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Woodruff p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.067
|Sánchez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-García ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Milner p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Strickland p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|4
|6
|4
|2
|6
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Lindor ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.219
|Do.Smith lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Pillar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.255
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.236
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|May p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCann c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.244
|Megill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Loup p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Guillorme 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Milwaukee
|000
|100
|001_2
|5
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|30x_4
|6
|0
a-grounded out for Loup in the 6th. b-lined out for Sánchez in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 6, New York 3. 2B_Adames (14), Nimmo (6), Alonso (10). HR_Narváez (8), off Megill. RBIs_Narváez (26), Taylor (22), Do.Smith (36), Alonso 2 (45), Conforto (16). SF_Do.Smith. S_Lindor.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Taylor, Bradley Jr.); New York 0. RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; New York 2 for 5.
Runners moved up_McNeil. GIDP_Bradley Jr., Alonso.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Peterson, Hiura); New York 1 (McNeil, Villar, Alonso).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, L, 7-4
|6
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|1
|6
|76
|2.10
|Sánchez
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|1.23
|Milner
|0
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|5.40
|Strickland
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill
|5
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|92
|3.77
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|1.80
|Lugo, W, 2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.40
|May, H, 7
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.13
|E.Díaz, S, 18-19
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|24
|3.03
Milner pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Sánchez 1-0, Strickland 3-0. HBP_Megill (Narváez).
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, James Hoye; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_2:58. A_15,145 (41,922).
