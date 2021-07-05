Trending:
N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 10:23 pm
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 2 5 2 3 13
Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .244
Adames ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .298
Narváez c 2 1 1 1 1 1 .303
Taylor rf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .236
Peterson 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Hiura 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .161
Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .172
Woodruff p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .067
Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-García ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 4 6 4 2 6
Nimmo cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333
Lindor ss 1 1 0 0 2 0 .219
Do.Smith lf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .259
Pillar lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .255
McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236
Conforto rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .207
Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238
May p 0 0 0 0 0 0
E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244
Megill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218
Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Guillorme 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Milwaukee 000 100 001_2 5 0
New York 000 100 30x_4 6 0

a-grounded out for Loup in the 6th. b-lined out for Sánchez in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6, New York 3. 2B_Adames (14), Nimmo (6), Alonso (10). HR_Narváez (8), off Megill. RBIs_Narváez (26), Taylor (22), Do.Smith (36), Alonso 2 (45), Conforto (16). SF_Do.Smith. S_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Taylor, Bradley Jr.); New York 0. RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; New York 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_McNeil. GIDP_Bradley Jr., Alonso.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Peterson, Hiura); New York 1 (McNeil, Villar, Alonso).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, L, 7-4 6 1-3 4 4 4 1 6 76 2.10
Sánchez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.23
Milner 0 2 0 0 1 0 19 5.40
Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Megill 5 2 1 1 2 7 92 3.77
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.80
Lugo, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.40
May, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.13
E.Díaz, S, 18-19 1 2 1 1 1 2 24 3.03

Milner pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Sánchez 1-0, Strickland 3-0. HBP_Megill (Narváez).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, James Hoye; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:58. A_15,145 (41,922).

