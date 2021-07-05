N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 2 5 2 3 13 Urías 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .233 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .244 Adames ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .298 Narváez c 2 1 1 1 1 1 .303 Taylor rf 4 0 1 1 0 3 .236 Peterson 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Hiura 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .161 Bradley Jr. cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .172 Woodruff p 1 0 0 0 1 1 .067 Sánchez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-García ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Milner p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Strickland p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 4 6 4 2 6 Nimmo cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .333 Lindor ss 1 1 0 0 2 0 .219 Do.Smith lf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .259 Pillar lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .219 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .255 McNeil 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .236 Conforto rf 3 0 1 1 0 0 .207 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .238 May p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCann c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Megill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Loup p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-McKinney ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .218 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Guillorme 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .286

Milwaukee 000 100 001_2 5 0 New York 000 100 30x_4 6 0

a-grounded out for Loup in the 6th. b-lined out for Sánchez in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 6, New York 3. 2B_Adames (14), Nimmo (6), Alonso (10). HR_Narváez (8), off Megill. RBIs_Narváez (26), Taylor (22), Do.Smith (36), Alonso 2 (45), Conforto (16). SF_Do.Smith. S_Lindor.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Taylor, Bradley Jr.); New York 0. RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 5; New York 2 for 5.

Runners moved up_McNeil. GIDP_Bradley Jr., Alonso.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Urías, Peterson, Hiura); New York 1 (McNeil, Villar, Alonso).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Woodruff, L, 7-4 6 1-3 4 4 4 1 6 76 2.10 Sánchez 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 1.23 Milner 0 2 0 0 1 0 19 5.40 Strickland 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Megill 5 2 1 1 2 7 92 3.77 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 1.80 Lugo, W, 2-1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 2.40 May, H, 7 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 3.13 E.Díaz, S, 18-19 1 2 1 1 1 2 24 3.03

Milner pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Sánchez 1-0, Strickland 3-0. HBP_Megill (Narváez).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, James Hoye; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:58. A_15,145 (41,922).

