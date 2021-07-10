N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 26 2 5 2 4 10 Newman ss 4 1 1 0 0 2 .207 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .264 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .304 Gamel lf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .254 Nogowski 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .522 R.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .111 Stallings c 2 1 1 1 1 1 .228 Oliva rf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .148 Kranick p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Difo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .253 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .327 Holmes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 4 6 4 7 6 Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .323 Lindor ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .220 Do.Smith lf 2 1 0 0 1 1 .255 Lugo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-McKinney ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .222 E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .254 McNeil 2b 3 0 2 2 0 0 .255 Conforto rf 0 0 0 0 3 0 .195 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .239 McCann c 2 1 1 0 1 0 .253 Megill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Pillar ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .219

Pittsburgh 001 001 0_2 5 0 New York 201 001 x_4 6 0

a-singled for Kranick in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Familia in the 4th. c-lined out for Shreve in the 6th. d-singled for Lugo in the 6th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 7, New York 9. 2B_McNeil (5). HR_Stallings (7), off Lugo; Alonso (17), off Kranick. RBIs_Reynolds (51), Stallings (36), McNeil 2 (14), Alonso (49), McKinney (14).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Oliva, Nogowski, Newman); New York 5 (Villar 2, Do.Smith, Alonso). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; New York 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Pillar.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kranick, L, 1-1 3 4 3 3 3 5 70 3.38 Shreve 2 1 0 0 2 0 41 2.38 Holmes 1 1 1 1 2 1 26 4.30

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Megill 3 2-3 4 1 1 3 7 85 3.50 Familia, W, 4-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.24 Lugo, H, 6 2 1 1 1 1 0 22 2.65 E.Díaz, S, 19-20 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 2.86

Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-0. IBB_off Holmes (Lindor).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:54. A_31,924 (41,922).

