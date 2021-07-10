N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|4
|10
|
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.207
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.264
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Gamel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.254
|Nogowski 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.522
|R.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.111
|Stallings c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.228
|Oliva rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.148
|Kranick p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Difo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.327
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|4
|6
|4
|7
|6
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.323
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.220
|Do.Smith lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.255
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|Conforto rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.195
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|McCann c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.253
|Megill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Pillar ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Pittsburgh
|001
|001
|0_2
|5
|0
|New York
|201
|001
|x_4
|6
|0
a-singled for Kranick in the 4th. b-pinch hit for Familia in the 4th. c-lined out for Shreve in the 6th. d-singled for Lugo in the 6th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 7, New York 9. 2B_McNeil (5). HR_Stallings (7), off Lugo; Alonso (17), off Kranick. RBIs_Reynolds (51), Stallings (36), McNeil 2 (14), Alonso (49), McKinney (14).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Oliva, Nogowski, Newman); New York 5 (Villar 2, Do.Smith, Alonso). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; New York 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Pillar.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kranick, L, 1-1
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|70
|3.38
|Shreve
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|41
|2.38
|Holmes
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|4.30
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Megill
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|85
|3.50
|Familia, W, 4-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.24
|Lugo, H, 6
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|2.65
|E.Díaz, S, 19-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10
|2.86
Inherited runners-scored_Familia 2-0. IBB_off Holmes (Lindor).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:54. A_31,924 (41,922).
