N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|26
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|24
|4
|6
|4
|
|Newman ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Do.Smith lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gamel lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nogowski 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|d-McKinney ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|R.Castro 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Oliva rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McNeil 2b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Kranick p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Conforto rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Difo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|c-Frazier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Megill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b-Pillar ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Pittsburgh
|001
|001
|0
|—
|2
|New York
|201
|001
|x
|—
|4
LOB_Pittsburgh 7, New York 9. 2B_McNeil (5). HR_Stallings (7), Alonso (17).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kranick, L, 1-1
|3
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Shreve
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Holmes
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Megill
|3
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Familia, W, 4-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lugo, H, 6
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|E.Díaz, S, 19-20
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_2:54. A_31,924 (41,922).
