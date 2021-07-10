Trending:
N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 6:46 pm
Pittsburgh New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 26 2 5 2 Totals 24 4 6 4
Newman ss 4 1 1 0 Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 1 1 0
Reynolds cf 4 0 1 1 Do.Smith lf 2 1 0 0
Gamel lf 1 0 0 0 Lugo p 0 0 0 0
Nogowski 1b 3 0 0 0 d-McKinney ph 1 0 1 1
R.Castro 2b 3 0 0 0 E.Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Stallings c 2 1 1 1 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 1
Oliva rf 2 0 0 0 McNeil 2b 3 0 2 2
Kranick p 1 0 0 0 Conforto rf 0 0 0 0
a-Difo ph 1 0 1 0 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 McCann c 2 1 1 0
c-Frazier ph 1 0 0 0 Megill p 1 0 0 0
Holmes p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
b-Pillar ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 001 001 0 2
New York 201 001 x 4

LOB_Pittsburgh 7, New York 9. 2B_McNeil (5). HR_Stallings (7), Alonso (17).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Kranick, L, 1-1 3 4 3 3 3 5
Shreve 2 1 0 0 2 0
Holmes 1 1 1 1 2 1
New York
Megill 3 2-3 4 1 1 3 7
Familia, W, 4-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Lugo, H, 6 2 1 1 1 1 0
E.Díaz, S, 19-20 1 0 0 0 0 3

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_2:54. A_31,924 (41,922).

