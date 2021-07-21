N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|7
|9
|7
|6
|4
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|McNeil 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Davis 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Alonso 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Do.Smith lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|1
|0
|.257
|Conforto rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Villar 3b-ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.230
|Nido c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Guillorme ss-2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.299
|Stroman p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.065
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|0
|1
|0
|1
|10
|
|India 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Winker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Stephenson c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Votto 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.259
|García p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Naquin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.172
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Farmer ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Hoffman p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Santillan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Akiyama ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Alaniz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Freeman 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|New York
|014
|020
|000_7
|9
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|1
|1
a-lined out for Doolittle in the 6th.
E_Hoffman (3). LOB_New York 10, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Nido (4). HR_Villar (10), off Hoffman; Do.Smith (11), off Hoffman; Guillorme (1), off Santillan. RBIs_Villar (20), Do.Smith 4 (43), Guillorme 2 (4).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Stroman, Conforto); Cincinnati 0. RISP_New York 3 for 6; Cincinnati 0 for 0.
GIDP_Winker.
DP_New York 1 (Stroman, Guillorme, Alonso).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Stroman W,7-8
|8
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|90
|2.59
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.56
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hoffman L,3-5
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|3
|0
|82
|5.20
|Santillan
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|20
|5.03
|Doolittle
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|4.36
|Alaniz
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|3.38
|García
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|18
|5.40
HBP_Stroman (India), Santillan (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_2:59. A_19,896 (42,319).
