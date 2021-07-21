N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 7 9 7 6 4 Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .298 McNeil 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .258 Davis 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .357 Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .258 Do.Smith lf 4 1 2 4 1 0 .257 Conforto rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Villar 3b-ss 4 1 1 1 1 2 .230 Nido c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .260 Guillorme ss-2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .299 Stroman p 3 0 0 0 1 1 .065 Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 27 0 1 0 1 10 India 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273 Winker lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292 Stephenson c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .259 García p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Naquin cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .172 Aquino rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .246 Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154 Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Freeman 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200

New York 014 020 000_7 9 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 1 1

a-lined out for Doolittle in the 6th.

E_Hoffman (3). LOB_New York 10, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Nido (4). HR_Villar (10), off Hoffman; Do.Smith (11), off Hoffman; Guillorme (1), off Santillan. RBIs_Villar (20), Do.Smith 4 (43), Guillorme 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Stroman, Conforto); Cincinnati 0. RISP_New York 3 for 6; Cincinnati 0 for 0.

GIDP_Winker.

DP_New York 1 (Stroman, Guillorme, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Stroman W,7-8 8 1 0 0 1 7 90 2.59 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.56

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hoffman L,3-5 4 7 5 5 3 0 82 5.20 Santillan 1 2 2 2 0 2 20 5.03 Doolittle 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 4.36 Alaniz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 26 3.38 García 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 5.40

HBP_Stroman (India), Santillan (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:59. A_19,896 (42,319).

