N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 0

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 3:51 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 7 9 7 6 4
Nimmo cf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .298
McNeil 2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .258
Davis 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .357
Alonso 1b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .258
Do.Smith lf 4 1 2 4 1 0 .257
Conforto rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Villar 3b-ss 4 1 1 1 1 2 .230
Nido c 5 1 1 0 0 1 .260
Guillorme ss-2b 5 1 2 2 0 0 .299
Stroman p 3 0 0 0 1 1 .065
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 0 1 0 1 10
India 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .273
Winker lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .292
Stephenson c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Votto 1b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .259
García p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Naquin cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .172
Aquino rf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .246
Farmer ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Hoffman p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .154
Santillan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Akiyama ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Alaniz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Freeman 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
New York 014 020 000_7 9 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 1 1

a-lined out for Doolittle in the 6th.

E_Hoffman (3). LOB_New York 10, Cincinnati 2. 2B_Nido (4). HR_Villar (10), off Hoffman; Do.Smith (11), off Hoffman; Guillorme (1), off Santillan. RBIs_Villar (20), Do.Smith 4 (43), Guillorme 2 (4).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Stroman, Conforto); Cincinnati 0. RISP_New York 3 for 6; Cincinnati 0 for 0.

GIDP_Winker.

DP_New York 1 (Stroman, Guillorme, Alonso).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Stroman W,7-8 8 1 0 0 1 7 90 2.59
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 3.56
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hoffman L,3-5 4 7 5 5 3 0 82 5.20
Santillan 1 2 2 2 0 2 20 5.03
Doolittle 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 4.36
Alaniz 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 26 3.38
García 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 18 5.40

HBP_Stroman (India), Santillan (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_2:59. A_19,896 (42,319).

