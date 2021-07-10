N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 6 1 3 9 LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271 Judge rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286 Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .245 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .193 Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .196 Locastro lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 3 0 2 12 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .279 Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .324 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .314 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .299 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266 Toro 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225 Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171 García ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .163

New York 001 000 000_1 6 0 Houston 000 000 000_0 3 0

LOB_New York 7, Houston 4. 2B_Torres (10). HR_Judge (21), off Greinke. RBIs_Judge (47). SB_Toro (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Higashioka, Gardner); Houston 1 (Maldonado). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Houston 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Urshela, Judge. GIDP_Stanton, Alvarez.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit); Houston 1 (Altuve, Gurriel).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole, W, 9-4 9 3 0 0 2 12 129 2.68

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, L, 8-3 4 3 1 1 1 3 65 3.59 Javier 3 1 0 0 1 5 46 3.00 Stanek 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 3.99 Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 1.42

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, John Bacon; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:00. A_41,259 (41,168).

