N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|3
|9
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.286
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.266
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.193
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.196
|Locastro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|2
|12
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.324
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.314
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.299
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.266
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.163
|New York
|001
|000
|000_1
|6
|0
|Houston
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
LOB_New York 7, Houston 4. 2B_Torres (10). HR_Judge (21), off Greinke. RBIs_Judge (47). SB_Toro (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Higashioka, Gardner); Houston 1 (Maldonado). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Houston 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Urshela, Judge. GIDP_Stanton, Alvarez.
DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit); Houston 1 (Altuve, Gurriel).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole, W, 9-4
|9
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|129
|2.68
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, L, 8-3
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|65
|3.59
|Javier
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|46
|3.00
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|3.99
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.42
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, John Bacon; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:00. A_41,259 (41,168).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments