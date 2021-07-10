On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 10:31 pm
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 3 9
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .271
Judge rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .286
Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 1 2 .245
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .266
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .193
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .196
Locastro lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 0 3 0 2 12
Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .279
Brantley lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .324
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .314
Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .299
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Toro 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Straw cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .266
Maldonado c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171
García ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .163
New York 001 000 000_1 6 0
Houston 000 000 000_0 3 0

LOB_New York 7, Houston 4. 2B_Torres (10). HR_Judge (21), off Greinke. RBIs_Judge (47). SB_Toro (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 2 (Higashioka, Gardner); Houston 1 (Maldonado). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Houston 0 for 3.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Runners moved up_Urshela, Judge. GIDP_Stanton, Alvarez.

DP_New York 1 (LeMahieu, Torres, Voit); Houston 1 (Altuve, Gurriel).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cole, W, 9-4 9 3 0 0 2 12 129 2.68
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, L, 8-3 4 3 1 1 1 3 65 3.59
Javier 3 1 0 0 1 5 46 3.00
Stanek 1 1 0 0 1 0 14 3.99
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 1.42

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, John Bacon; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:00. A_41,259 (41,168).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent