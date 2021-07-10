N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Judge rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Brantley lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Toro 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Straw cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|García ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|New York
|001
|000
|000
|—
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_New York 1, Houston 1. LOB_New York 7, Houston 4. 2B_Torres (10). HR_Judge (21). SB_Toro (2).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cole, W, 9-4
|9
|
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Greinke, L, 8-3
|4
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Javier
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Stanek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pressly
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, John Bacon; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.
T_3:00. A_41,259 (41,168).
