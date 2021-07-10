On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 10:31 pm
< a min read
      
New York Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 6 1 Totals 29 0 3 0
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 3 0 1 0
Judge rf 4 1 1 1 Brantley lf 3 0 0 0
Voit 1b 3 0 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 Alvarez dh 4 0 0 0
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 Toro 3b 3 0 1 0
Gardner cf 4 0 1 0 Straw cf 3 0 0 0
Higashioka c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 3 0 0 0
Locastro lf 3 0 0 0 García ss 3 0 0 0
New York 001 000 000 1
Houston 000 000 000 0

DP_New York 1, Houston 1. LOB_New York 7, Houston 4. 2B_Torres (10). HR_Judge (21). SB_Toro (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole, W, 9-4 9 3 0 0 2 12
Houston
Greinke, L, 8-3 4 3 1 1 1 3
Javier 3 1 0 0 1 5
Stanek 1 1 0 0 1 0
Pressly 1 1 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, John Bacon; Second, Tom Hallion; Third, Mark Ripperger.

T_3:00. A_41,259 (41,168).

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent