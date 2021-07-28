On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 10:52 pm
< a min read
      
New York Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 7 2 Totals 32 1 3 1
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 1 Margot rf 4 0 0 0
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 1 1 0
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0
Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 1
1-Wade pr 0 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 2 0 0 0
Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 b-Cruz ph 1 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 2 0 0 Mejía c 3 0 1 0
Allen rf-cf 3 1 1 0 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0
Florial cf 1 0 0 0
a-Judge ph-rf 3 0 1 1
New York 000 010 000 2 3
Tampa Bay 000 100 000 0 1

E_Wendle (6). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Allen (4), Torres (13), Lowe (15). SB_Judge (2). SF_LeMahieu (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cortes Jr. 5 3 1 1 0 5
Luetge 2 0 0 0 0 4
Britton 1 0 0 0 1 0
Green, W, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman, S, 20-24 1 0 0 0 1 2
Tampa Bay
Wacha 5 3 1 0 1 9
Rasmussen 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3
Wisler 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Fairbanks, L, 3-4 0 1 2 1 0 0
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0

Fairbanks pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Cortes Jr. (Arozarena), Fairbanks (Allen). WP_Chapman, Kittredge.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, John Libka; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:25. A_11,525 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality