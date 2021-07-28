N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

New York Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 7 2 Totals 32 1 3 1 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 1 Margot rf 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 Franco ss 4 1 1 0 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 1 1-Wade pr 0 0 0 0 Arozarena lf 2 0 0 0 Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 b-Cruz ph 1 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 4 2 0 0 Mejía c 3 0 1 0 Allen rf-cf 3 1 1 0 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 Florial cf 1 0 0 0 a-Judge ph-rf 3 0 1 1

New York 000 010 000 2 — 3 Tampa Bay 000 100 000 0 — 1

E_Wendle (6). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Allen (4), Torres (13), Lowe (15). SB_Judge (2). SF_LeMahieu (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York Cortes Jr. 5 3 1 1 0 5 Luetge 2 0 0 0 0 4 Britton 1 0 0 0 1 0 Green, W, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Chapman, S, 20-24 1 0 0 0 1 2

Tampa Bay Wacha 5 3 1 0 1 9 Rasmussen 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 Wisler 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Fairbanks, L, 3-4 0 1 2 1 0 0 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0

Fairbanks pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Cortes Jr. (Arozarena), Fairbanks (Allen). WP_Chapman, Kittredge.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, John Libka; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:25. A_11,525 (25,000).

