N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|3
|1
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|1-Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Arozarena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Cruz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Allen rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Florial cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|a-Judge ph-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|2
|—
|3
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000
|0
|—
|1
E_Wendle (6). DP_New York 1, Tampa Bay 2. LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Allen (4), Torres (13), Lowe (15). SB_Judge (2). SF_LeMahieu (3).
|New York
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes Jr.
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|Luetge
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Green, W, 4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman, S, 20-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wacha
|5
|
|3
|1
|0
|1
|9
|Rasmussen
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wisler
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fairbanks, L, 3-4
|0
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fairbanks pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
HBP_Cortes Jr. (Arozarena), Fairbanks (Allen). WP_Chapman, Kittredge.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, John Libka; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:25. A_11,525 (25,000).
