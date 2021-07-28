N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 7 2 1 13 LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .267 Torres ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .248 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .232 Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258 Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217 1-Wade pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197 Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194 Urshela 3b 4 2 0 0 0 2 .275 Allen rf-cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .300 Florial cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278 a-Judge ph-rf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .282

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 3 1 2 11 Margot rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Franco ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .226 Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238 Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247 Lowe 2b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .224 Arozarena lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .256 Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .281 b-Cruz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118 Mejía c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258 Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209

New York 000 010 000 2_3 7 0 Tampa Bay 000 100 000 0_1 3 1

a-struck out for Florial in the 5th. b-struck out for Wendle in the 10th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th.

E_Wendle (6). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Allen (4), Torres (13), Lowe (15). RBIs_LeMahieu (39), Judge (48), Lowe (52). SB_Judge (2). SF_LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Torres, Stanton); Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Mejía). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Stanton, LeMahieu. LIDP_Torres, Urshela. GIDP_Phillips.

DP_New York 1 (Odor, Torres, LeMahieu); Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe; Wendle).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cortes Jr. 5 3 1 1 0 5 79 1.93 Luetge 2 0 0 0 0 4 31 3.06 Britton 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 6.75 Green, W, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.29 Chapman, S, 20-24 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 3.93

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha 5 3 1 0 1 9 79 4.79 Rasmussen 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 34 4.00 Wisler 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.18 Fairbanks, L, 3-4 0 1 2 1 0 0 7 3.48 Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.43

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 1-0, Kittredge 2-1. HBP_Cortes Jr. (Arozarena), Fairbanks (Allen). WP_Chapman, Kittredge.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, John Libka; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:25. A_11,525 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.