N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|7
|2
|1
|13
|
|LeMahieu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.267
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Odor 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.232
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Sánchez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.217
|1-Wade pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Higashioka c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Gardner lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.194
|Urshela 3b
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.275
|Allen rf-cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Florial cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|a-Judge ph-rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|3
|1
|2
|11
|
|Margot rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Franco ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Meadows dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Díaz 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Lowe 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.224
|Arozarena lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.256
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|b-Cruz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.118
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Phillips cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|New York
|000
|010
|000
|2_3
|7
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000
|0_1
|3
|1
a-struck out for Florial in the 5th. b-struck out for Wendle in the 10th.
1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th.
E_Wendle (6). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Allen (4), Torres (13), Lowe (15). RBIs_LeMahieu (39), Judge (48), Lowe (52). SB_Judge (2). SF_LeMahieu.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Torres, Stanton); Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Mejía). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.
Runners moved up_Stanton, LeMahieu. LIDP_Torres, Urshela. GIDP_Phillips.
DP_New York 1 (Odor, Torres, LeMahieu); Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe; Wendle).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes Jr.
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|5
|79
|1.93
|Luetge
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|31
|3.06
|Britton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|6.75
|Green, W, 4-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.29
|Chapman, S, 20-24
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|14
|3.93
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha
|5
|
|3
|1
|0
|1
|9
|79
|4.79
|Rasmussen
|2
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|34
|4.00
|Wisler
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|2.18
|Fairbanks, L, 3-4
|0
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|7
|3.48
|Kittredge
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.43
Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 1-0, Kittredge 2-1. HBP_Cortes Jr. (Arozarena), Fairbanks (Allen). WP_Chapman, Kittredge.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, John Libka; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:25. A_11,525 (25,000).
