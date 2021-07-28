On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 10:52 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 7 2 1 13
LeMahieu 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .267
Torres ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .248
Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .232
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .258
Sánchez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .217
1-Wade pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .197
Higashioka c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .194
Urshela 3b 4 2 0 0 0 2 .275
Allen rf-cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .300
Florial cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .278
a-Judge ph-rf 3 0 1 1 0 2 .282
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 3 1 2 11
Margot rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Franco ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .226
Meadows dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .238
Díaz 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .247
Lowe 2b 4 0 1 1 0 3 .224
Arozarena lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .256
Wendle 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .281
b-Cruz ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .118
Mejía c 3 0 1 0 1 0 .258
Phillips cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209
New York 000 010 000 2_3 7 0
Tampa Bay 000 100 000 0_1 3 1

a-struck out for Florial in the 5th. b-struck out for Wendle in the 10th.

1-ran for Sánchez in the 9th.

E_Wendle (6). LOB_New York 6, Tampa Bay 5. 2B_Allen (4), Torres (13), Lowe (15). RBIs_LeMahieu (39), Judge (48), Lowe (52). SB_Judge (2). SF_LeMahieu.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (Gardner, Torres, Stanton); Tampa Bay 3 (Wendle, Mejía). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Tampa Bay 0 for 4.

Runners moved up_Stanton, LeMahieu. LIDP_Torres, Urshela. GIDP_Phillips.

DP_New York 1 (Odor, Torres, LeMahieu); Tampa Bay 2 (Lowe; Wendle).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes Jr. 5 3 1 1 0 5 79 1.93
Luetge 2 0 0 0 0 4 31 3.06
Britton 1 0 0 0 1 0 10 6.75
Green, W, 4-5 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.29
Chapman, S, 20-24 1 0 0 0 1 2 14 3.93
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Wacha 5 3 1 0 1 9 79 4.79
Rasmussen 2 1-3 2 0 0 0 3 34 4.00
Wisler 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 19 2.18
Fairbanks, L, 3-4 0 1 2 1 0 0 7 3.48
Kittredge 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 1.43

Inherited runners-scored_Wisler 1-0, Kittredge 2-1. HBP_Cortes Jr. (Arozarena), Fairbanks (Allen). WP_Chapman, Kittredge.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, John Libka; Second, Jeremie Rehak; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:25. A_11,525 (25,000).

