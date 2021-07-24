N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|1
|8
|
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.199
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|1-Wade pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.197
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.226
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.243
|Allen rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Gittens 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Loaisiga p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Florial cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Brantly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|4
|6
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.244
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.211
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.311
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.282
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.302
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.272
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.270
|Cordero rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.177
|a-Renfroe ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.256
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|b-Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|New York
|000
|000
|040_4
|10
|2
|Boston
|111
|000
|000_3
|7
|0
a-walked for Cordero in the 9th. b-doubled for Chavis in the 9th.
1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.
E_Odor 2 (7). LOB_New York 6, Boston 7. 2B_LeMahieu (13), Florial (2), Stanton (10), Odor (10), Martinez (27), Plawecki (4), Vázquez (15). 3B_Hernández (2). RBIs_Gardner (17), Odor 2 (28), Torres (36), Plawecki (4), Devers (80). SB_Torres 2 (9), Allen (4). CS_Cordero (1). SF_Devers.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gardner, Stanton, Gittens); Boston 4 (Hernández 2, Martinez). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Boston 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Bogaerts. GIDP_LeMahieu, Cordero.
DP_New York 1 (Odor, Torres, Gittens); Boston 2 (Devers, Hernández, Chavis; Bogaerts, Duran, Chavis, Duran).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Taillon, W, 6-4
|7
|
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|100
|4.36
|Loaisiga, H, 12
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.06
|Chapman, S, 18-22
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|26
|4.15
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eovaldi
|7
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|100
|3.49
|Ottavino, L, 2-3, BS, 7-11
|
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|3.35
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.51
Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-1. HBP_Ottavino (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:02. A_35,136 (37,755).
