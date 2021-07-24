On Air: This Just In
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 7:25 pm
1 min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 10 4 1 8
LeMahieu 3b-1b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .266
Gardner lf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .199
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .261
1-Wade pr-3b 0 1 0 0 0 0 .197
Odor 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .226
Torres ss 4 0 1 1 0 2 .243
Allen rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .273
Gittens 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Loaisiga p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chapman p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Florial cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .294
Brantly c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .133
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 7 2 4 6
Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0 0 1 .244
Duran cf 4 1 0 0 0 0 .211
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .311
Devers 3b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .282
Martinez dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .302
Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .272
Plawecki c 4 0 2 1 0 2 .270
Cordero rf 1 0 0 0 2 0 .177
a-Renfroe ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .256
Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .197
b-Vázquez ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .253
New York 000 000 040_4 10 2
Boston 111 000 000_3 7 0

a-walked for Cordero in the 9th. b-doubled for Chavis in the 9th.

1-ran for Stanton in the 8th.

E_Odor 2 (7). LOB_New York 6, Boston 7. 2B_LeMahieu (13), Florial (2), Stanton (10), Odor (10), Martinez (27), Plawecki (4), Vázquez (15). 3B_Hernández (2). RBIs_Gardner (17), Odor 2 (28), Torres (36), Plawecki (4), Devers (80). SB_Torres 2 (9), Allen (4). CS_Cordero (1). SF_Devers.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 4 (Gardner, Stanton, Gittens); Boston 4 (Hernández 2, Martinez). RISP_New York 3 for 10; Boston 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Bogaerts. GIDP_LeMahieu, Cordero.

DP_New York 1 (Odor, Torres, Gittens); Boston 2 (Devers, Hernández, Chavis; Bogaerts, Duran, Chavis, Duran).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Taillon, W, 6-4 7 4 3 1 3 4 100 4.36
Loaisiga, H, 12 1 2 0 0 0 0 18 2.06
Chapman, S, 18-22 1 1 0 0 1 2 26 4.15
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eovaldi 7 2-3 7 2 2 0 8 100 3.49
Ottavino, L, 2-3, BS, 7-11 1-3 3 2 2 0 0 13 3.35
Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.51

Inherited runners-scored_Ottavino 1-1. HBP_Ottavino (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:02. A_35,136 (37,755).

