Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 7:25 pm
< a min read
      
New York Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 10 4 Totals 32 3 7 2
LeMahieu 3b-1b 5 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 5 1 1 0
Gardner lf 4 1 2 1 Duran cf 4 1 0 0
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 0
1-Wade pr-3b 0 1 0 0 Devers 3b 3 0 1 1
Odor 2b 4 1 1 2 Martinez dh 3 1 1 0
Torres ss 4 0 1 1 Verdugo lf 4 0 0 0
Allen rf 3 0 1 0 Plawecki c 4 0 2 1
Gittens 1b 4 0 0 0 Cordero rf 1 0 0 0
Loaisiga p 0 0 0 0 a-Renfroe ph 0 0 0 0
Chapman p 0 0 0 0 Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0
Florial cf 3 1 2 0 b-Vázquez ph 1 0 1 0
Brantly c 4 0 1 0
New York 000 000 040 4
Boston 111 000 000 3

E_Odor 2 (7). DP_New York 1, Boston 2. LOB_New York 6, Boston 7. 2B_LeMahieu (13), Florial (2), Stanton (10), Odor (10), Martinez (27), Plawecki (4), Vázquez (15). 3B_Hernández (2). SB_Torres 2 (9), Allen (4). SF_Devers (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Taillon, W, 6-4 7 4 3 1 3 4
Loaisiga, H, 12 1 2 0 0 0 0
Chapman, S, 18-22 1 1 0 0 1 2
Boston
Eovaldi 7 2-3 7 2 2 0 8
Ottavino, L, 2-3, BS, 7-11 1-3 3 2 2 0 0
Taylor 1 0 0 0 1 0

HBP_Ottavino (Allen).

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.

T_3:02. A_35,136 (37,755).

