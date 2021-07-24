N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3

|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|2
|LeMahieu 3b-1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Hernández 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Gardner lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Duran cf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1-Wade pr-3b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Odor 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Verdugo lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Allen rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Gittens 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cordero rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Loaisiga p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|a-Renfroe ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Florial cf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|b-Vázquez ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Brantly c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|New York
|000
|000
|040
|—
|4
|Boston
|111
|000
|000
|—
|3
E_Odor 2 (7). DP_New York 1, Boston 2. LOB_New York 6, Boston 7. 2B_LeMahieu (13), Florial (2), Stanton (10), Odor (10), Martinez (27), Plawecki (4), Vázquez (15). 3B_Hernández (2). SB_Torres 2 (9), Allen (4). SF_Devers (4).
|New York
|Taillon, W, 6-4
|7
|
|4
|3
|1
|3
|4
|Loaisiga, H, 12
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chapman, S, 18-22
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Boston
|Eovaldi
|7
|2-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Ottavino, L, 2-3, BS, 7-11
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Taylor
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
HBP_Ottavino (Allen).
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Alan Porter.
T_3:02. A_35,136 (37,755).
