N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

New York (N) New York (A) ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 24 2 3 2 Totals 21 4 4 3 Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 2 0 1 0 Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 Do.Smith lf 3 1 1 0 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 Alonso 1b 3 1 1 2 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 McCann c 2 0 1 0 Voit 1b 3 1 1 0 Conforto dh 2 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 Pillar rf 2 0 0 0 Urshela ss 2 1 1 3 McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 Andújar lf 1 0 0 0 Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 Locastro lf 0 0 0 0 Peraza 2b 2 0 0 0 Gardner cf 1 1 0 0

New York (N) 000 200 0 — 2 New York (A) 030 010 x — 4

LOB_New York (N) 3, New York (A) 2. 2B_Do.Smith (11), Voit (2). HR_Alonso (15), Urshela (11).

IP H R ER BB SO

New York (N) Oswalt L,1-1 4 4 3 3 1 4 Loup 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 Castro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 May 1 0 0 0 0 2

New York (A) Cortes Jr. 3 1-3 2 1 1 0 4 O’Day 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 Green W,3-4 3 0 0 0 0 6

WP_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:14. A_42,107 (47,309).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.