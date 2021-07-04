Trending:
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
July 4, 2021 5:41 pm
New York (N) New York (A)
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 24 2 3 2 Totals 21 4 4 3
Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 LeMahieu 3b 2 0 1 0
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0
Do.Smith lf 3 1 1 0 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 2 Stanton dh 3 0 0 0
McCann c 2 0 1 0 Voit 1b 3 1 1 0
Conforto dh 2 0 0 0 Odor 2b 3 1 1 0
Pillar rf 2 0 0 0 Urshela ss 2 1 1 3
McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 Andújar lf 1 0 0 0
Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 Locastro lf 0 0 0 0
Peraza 2b 2 0 0 0 Gardner cf 1 1 0 0
New York (N) 000 200 0 2
New York (A) 030 010 x 4

LOB_New York (N) 3, New York (A) 2. 2B_Do.Smith (11), Voit (2). HR_Alonso (15), Urshela (11).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York (N)
Oswalt L,1-1 4 4 3 3 1 4
Loup 1-3 0 1 1 2 0
Castro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
May 1 0 0 0 0 2
New York (A)
Cortes Jr. 3 1-3 2 1 1 0 4
O’Day 2-3 1 1 1 2 1
Green W,3-4 3 0 0 0 0 6

WP_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:14. A_42,107 (47,309).

