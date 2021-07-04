N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|24
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|21
|4
|4
|3
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Conforto dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Pillar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|
|McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Andújar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Locastro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peraza 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gardner cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|New York (N)
|000
|200
|0
|—
|2
|New York (A)
|030
|010
|x
|—
|4
LOB_New York (N) 3, New York (A) 2. 2B_Do.Smith (11), Voit (2). HR_Alonso (15), Urshela (11).
|New York (N)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Oswalt L,1-1
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|Loup
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Castro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York (A)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cortes Jr.
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|O’Day
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Green W,3-4
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
WP_Castro.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:14. A_42,107 (47,309).
