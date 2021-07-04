N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

|New York (N)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|2
|3
|2
|2
|11
|
|Nimmo cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.325
|Lindor ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|Do.Smith lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Alonso 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.255
|McCann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.248
|Conforto dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.204
|Pillar rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.220
|McNeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Villar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.242
|Peraza 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.208
|New York (A)
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|21
|4
|4
|3
|3
|7
|
|LeMahieu 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.271
|Judge rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.230
|Stanton dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Odor 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.212
|Urshela ss
|2
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.274
|Andújar lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.248
|Locastro lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Gardner cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.197
|New York (N)
|000
|200
|0_2
|3
|0
|New York (A)
|030
|010
|x_4
|4
|0
a-struck out for Pillar in the 7th.
LOB_New York (N) 3, New York (A) 2. 2B_Do.Smith (11), Voit (2). HR_Alonso (15), off O’Day; Urshela (11), off Oswalt. RBIs_Alonso 2 (43), Urshela 3 (37). CS_Andújar (1).
Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 1 (Villar); New York (A) 1 (Sánchez). RISP_New York (N) 1 for 3; New York (A) 2 for 4.
Runners moved up_Judge.
|New York (N)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oswalt L,1-1
|4
|
|4
|3
|3
|1
|4
|65
|3.48
|Loup
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|14
|1.88
|Castro
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.51
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|3.23
|New York (A)
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cortes Jr.
|3
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|59
|1.29
|O’Day
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|21
|3.38
|Green W,3-4
|3
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|35
|2.28
Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-1, O’Day 1-1. WP_Castro.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, James Hoye.
T_2:14. A_42,107 (47,309).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments