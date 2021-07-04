Trending:
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

The Associated Press
July 4, 2021 5:41 pm
< a min read
      
New York (N) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 2 3 2 2 11
Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .325
Lindor ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .220
Do.Smith lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .257
Alonso 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .255
McCann c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .248
Conforto dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .204
Pillar rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .220
McNeil ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241
Villar 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .242
Peraza 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .208
New York (A) AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 21 4 4 3 3 7
LeMahieu 3b 2 0 1 0 1 1 .271
Judge rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .284
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .230
Stanton dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .266
Voit 1b 3 1 1 0 0 2 .198
Odor 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .212
Urshela ss 2 1 1 3 0 0 .274
Andújar lf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .248
Locastro lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Gardner cf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .197
New York (N) 000 200 0_2 3 0
New York (A) 030 010 x_4 4 0

a-struck out for Pillar in the 7th.

LOB_New York (N) 3, New York (A) 2. 2B_Do.Smith (11), Voit (2). HR_Alonso (15), off O’Day; Urshela (11), off Oswalt. RBIs_Alonso 2 (43), Urshela 3 (37). CS_Andújar (1).

Runners left in scoring position_New York (N) 1 (Villar); New York (A) 1 (Sánchez). RISP_New York (N) 1 for 3; New York (A) 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Judge.

New York (N) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oswalt L,1-1 4 4 3 3 1 4 65 3.48
Loup 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 14 1.88
Castro 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.51
May 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 3.23
New York (A) IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cortes Jr. 3 1-3 2 1 1 0 4 59 1.29
O’Day 2-3 1 1 1 2 1 21 3.38
Green W,3-4 3 0 0 0 0 6 35 2.28

Inherited runners-scored_Castro 2-1, O’Day 1-1. WP_Castro.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, James Hoye.

T_2:14. A_42,107 (47,309).

