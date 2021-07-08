Trending:
Sports News

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 1:27 am
< a min read
      
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 5 10 5 3 8
LeMahieu 2b 4 0 0 0 1 0 .272
Judge rf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .288
Sánchez c 4 1 0 0 1 2 .221
Stanton dh 5 0 2 0 0 2 .273
Voit 1b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .248
Torres ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .239
Urshela 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .271
Gardner cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .192
Locastro lf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .333
Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 3 3 3 11
Crawford ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .283
Haniger rf 3 2 0 0 0 0 .250
Seager 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .216
France 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .268
Fraley dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .245
Murphy c 3 1 2 3 1 0 .201
Long Jr. lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Moore 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .177
Trammell cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .160
New York 320 000 000_5 10 1
Seattle 100 003 000_4 3 0

E_Urshela (7). LOB_New York 8, Seattle 3. 2B_Urshela (14), Locastro 2 (2), Stanton (8). HR_Judge (20), off Kikuchi; Murphy (7), off Germán. RBIs_Voit (11), Torres 2 (28), Judge 2 (46), Murphy 3 (19).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Gardner, Torres 2, Judge, Stanton); Seattle 2 (Long Jr.). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Seattle 1 for 4.

Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Sánchez, France. GIDP_Long Jr..

DP_New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nelson 2-3 0 1 1 3 1 32 9.95
Cessa W,2-1 3 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 36 3.00
Germán H,1 3 2 3 0 0 5 47 4.33
Loaisiga H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.15
Green S,3-4 1 0 0 0 0 2 18 2.23
Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi L,6-4 5 8 5 5 3 5 94 3.48
Chargois 1 0 0 0 0 0 9 2.70
Middleton 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.74
Steckenrider 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.25
Sewald 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 1.52

Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 3-0. HBP_Nelson (Haniger). WP_Nelson.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.

T_3:02. A_17,205 (47,929).

