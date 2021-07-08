N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|5
|10
|5
|3
|8
|
|LeMahieu 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.272
|Judge rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.288
|Sánchez c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Stanton dh
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Torres ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.239
|Urshela 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.271
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Locastro lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|3
|3
|3
|11
|
|Crawford ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Haniger rf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Seager 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.216
|France 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Fraley dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.245
|Murphy c
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.201
|Long Jr. lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Moore 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.177
|Trammell cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.160
|New York
|320
|000
|000_5
|10
|1
|Seattle
|100
|003
|000_4
|3
|0
E_Urshela (7). LOB_New York 8, Seattle 3. 2B_Urshela (14), Locastro 2 (2), Stanton (8). HR_Judge (20), off Kikuchi; Murphy (7), off Germán. RBIs_Voit (11), Torres 2 (28), Judge 2 (46), Murphy 3 (19).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 6 (Gardner, Torres 2, Judge, Stanton); Seattle 2 (Long Jr.). RISP_New York 3 for 11; Seattle 1 for 4.
Runners moved up_LeMahieu, Sánchez, France. GIDP_Long Jr..
DP_New York 1 (Urshela, LeMahieu, Voit).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nelson
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|32
|9.95
|Cessa W,2-1
|3
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|36
|3.00
|Germán H,1
|3
|
|2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|47
|4.33
|Loaisiga H,11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.15
|Green S,3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.23
|Seattle
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi L,6-4
|5
|
|8
|5
|5
|3
|5
|94
|3.48
|Chargois
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|2.70
|Middleton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.74
|Steckenrider
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|2.25
|Sewald
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.52
Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 3-0. HBP_Nelson (Haniger). WP_Nelson.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Tony Randazzo.
T_3:02. A_17,205 (47,929).
