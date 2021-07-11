NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart Results

Sunday

At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Hampton, Ga.

Lap length: 1.54 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (8) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 260 laps, 59 points.

2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 260, 54.

3. (5) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 260, 37.

4. (17) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 260, 48.

5. (15) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 260, 36.

6. (7) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 260, 42.

7. (1) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 260, 30.

8. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 260, 29.

9. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 260, 28.

10. (14) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 260, 30.

11. (21) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 260, 27.

12. (13) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 260, 27.

13. (3) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 260, 38.

14. (24) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 260, 23.

15. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 260, 22.

16. (18) Chris Buescher, Ford, 260, 21.

17. (23) Cole Custer, Ford, 260, 20.

18. (6) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 260, 31.

19. (10) Joey Logano, Ford, 259, 22.

20. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 259, 20.

21. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 259, 16.

22. (26) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 258, 15.

23. (20) Aric Almirola, Ford, 258, 14.

24. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 258, 13.

25. (34) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 258, 12.

26. (32) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, 257, 11.

27. (25) Michael McDowell, Ford, 256, 10.

28. (29) Ryan Newman, Ford, 256, 9.

29. (28) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 255, 0.

30. (36) BJ McLeod, Ford, 254, 0.

31. (37) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 253, 0.

32. (33) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 253, 0.

33. (31) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 253, 0.

34. (30) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 248, 3.

35. (35) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 248, 2.

36. (27) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 243, 1.

37. (16) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, suspension, 178, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

