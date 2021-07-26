NASCAR Cup Series Schedule-Winners

Feb. 9 — Busch Clash at DAYTONA (Kyle Busch)

Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at DAYTONA (Aric Almirola)

Feb. 11 — x-Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2 at DAYTONA (Austin Dillon)

Feb. 14 — DAYTONA 500 (Michael McDowell)

Feb. 21 — O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 At DAYTONA (Christopher Bell)

Feb. 28 — Dixie Vodka 400 (William Byron)

March 7 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube (Kyle Larson)

March 14 — Instacart 500 (Martin Truex Jr)

March 21 — Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 (Ryan Blaney)

March 29 — Food City Dirt Race (Joey Logano)

April 10 — Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 (Martin Truex Jr)

April 18 — TOYOTA OWNERS 400 (Alex Bowman)

April 25 — GEICO 500 (Brad Keselowski)

May 2 — Buschy McBusch Race 400 (Kyle Busch)

May 9 — Goodyear 400 (Martin Truex Jr)

May 16 — Drydene 400 (Alex Bowman)

May 23 — EchoPark Texas Grand Prix (Chase Elliott)

May 30 — Coca-Cola 600 (Kyle Larson)

June 6 — Toyota / Save Mart 350 (Kyle Larson)

June 13 — x-NASCAR All-Star Open (Aric Almirola)

June 13 — NASCAR All-Star Race (Kyle Larson)

June 20 — Ally 400 (Kyle Larson)

June 26 — Pocono Organics CBD 325 (Alex Bowman)

June 27 — Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 (Kyle Busch)

July 4 — Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip (Chase Elliott)

July 11 — Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart (Kurt Busch)

July 18 — Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 (Aric Almirola)

Aug. 8 — Go Bowling at the Glen, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Aug. 15 — Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Speedway, Ind.

Aug. 22 — FireKeepers Casino 400, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 28 — Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona Beach, Fla.

Sept. 5 — Cook Out Southern 500, Darlington, S.C.

Sept. 11 — Federated Auto Parts 400, Richmond, Va.

Sept. 18 — Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Bristol, Tenn.

Sept. 26 — South Point 400, Las Vegas

Oct. 3 — YellaWood 500, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 10 — Bank of America ROVAL 400, Concord, N.C.

Oct. 17 — Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500, Fort Worth, Texas

Oct. 24 — Hollywood Casino 400, Kansas City, Kan.

Oct. 31 — Xfinity 500, Ridgeway, Va.

Nov. 7 — NASCAR Cup Series Championship, Avondale, Ariz.

x-non-points race

