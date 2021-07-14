NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

Through July 13
1. Austin Cindric, 748 (4).
2. AJ Allmendinger, 674 (2).
3. Daniel Hemric, 636 (0).
4. Justin Allgaier, 607 (2).
5. Harrison Burton, 572 (0).
6. Jeb Burton, 559 (1).
7. Justin Haley, 537 (0).
8. Noah Gragson, 519 (0).
9. Brandon Jones, 488 (0).
10. Michael Annett, 450 (0).
11. Jeremy Clements, 445 (0).
12. Myatt Snider, 396 (1).
13. Riley Herbst, 391 (0).
14. Brandon Brown, 389 (0).
15. Josh Berry, 362 (1).
16. Ryan Sieg, 351 (0).
17. Ty Gibbs, 330 (2).
18. Alex Labbe, 308 (0).
19. Tommy Joe Martins, 289 (0).
20. Landon Cassill, 280 (0).
21. Josh Williams, 256 (0).
22. Jade Buford, 236 (0).
23. Brett Moffitt, 235 (0).
24. Ryan Vargas, 185 (0).
25. Colby Howard, 179 (0).
26. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 169 (0).
27. Jesse Little, 164 (0).
28. Kyle Weatherman, 156 (0).
29. Matt Mills, 144 (0).
30. Joe Graf Jr, 139 (0).
31. David Starr, 137 (0).
32. Ty Dillon, 121 (0).
33. JJ Yeley, 121 (0).
34. Gray Gaulding, 108 (0).
35. Santino Ferrucci, 102 (0).
36. Andy Lally, 94 (0).
37. Cody Ware, 92 (0).
38. Stefan Parsons, 88 (0).
39. Brandon Gdovic, 64 (0).
40. Preston Pardus, 62 (0).
41. Chad Finchum, 53 (0).
42. Ryan Ellis, 51 (0).
43. Sam Mayer, 49 (0).
44. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).
45. Dexter Bean, 42 (0).
46. Matt Jaskol, 41 (0).
47. Natalie Decker, 30 (0).
48. Mason Massey, 30 (0).
49. Jason White, 28 (0).
50. Caesar Bacarella, 26 (0).
51. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).
52. Garrett Smithley, 25 (0).
53. Blaine Perkins, 25 (0).
54. Will Rodgers, 23 (0).
55. Colin Garrett, 22 (0).
56. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).
57. Spencer Pumpelly, 19 (0).
58. Stephen Leicht, 19 (0).
59. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).
60. Loris Hezemans, 16 (0).
61. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).
62. Carson Ware, 10 (0).
63. Boris Said, 6 (0).
64. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).
65. Joey Gase, 2 (0).
