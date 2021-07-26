NASCAR Xfinity Points Leaders

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
July 26, 2021
Through July 25

1. Austin Cindric, 797 (4).

2. AJ Allmendinger, 715 (2).

3. Daniel Hemric, 684 (0).

4. Justin Allgaier, 653 (2).

5. Harrison Burton, 615 (0).

6. Jeb Burton, 589 (1).

7. Justin Haley, 577 (0).

8. Noah Gragson, 544 (0).

9. Brandon Jones, 489 (0).

10. Jeremy Clements, 468 (0).

11. Michael Annett, 450 (0).

12. Myatt Snider, 426 (1).

13. Riley Herbst, 418 (0).

14. Brandon Brown, 409 (0).

15. Josh Berry, 397 (1).

16. Ryan Sieg, 375 (0).

17. Ty Gibbs, 330 (2).

18. Alex Labbe, 309 (0).

19. Tommy Joe Martins, 305 (0).

20. Landon Cassill, 292 (0).

21. Josh Williams, 271 (0).

22. Brett Moffitt, 263 (0).

23. Jade Buford, 255 (0).

24. Ryan Vargas, 193 (0).

25. Colby Howard, 186 (0).

26. Jeffrey Earnhardt, 180 (0).

27. Kyle Weatherman, 174 (0).

28. Jesse Little, 173 (0).

29. David Starr, 154 (0).

30. Joe Graf Jr, 152 (0).

31. Matt Mills, 149 (0).

32. JJ Yeley, 135 (0).

33. Ty Dillon, 121 (0).

34. Gray Gaulding, 108 (0).

35. Santino Ferrucci, 102 (0).

36. Andy Lally, 94 (0).

37. Cody Ware, 92 (0).

38. Stefan Parsons, 88 (0).

39. Brandon Gdovic, 85 (0).

40. Preston Pardus, 62 (0).

41. Chad Finchum, 53 (0).

42. Dexter Bean, 52 (0).

43. Ryan Ellis, 51 (0).

44. Sam Mayer, 50 (0).

45. Miguel Paludo, 44 (0).

46. Matt Jaskol, 41 (0).

47. Mason Massey, 31 (0).

48. Natalie Decker, 30 (0).

49. Jason White, 28 (0).

50. Caesar Bacarella, 26 (0).

51. Ronnie Bassett Jr, 25 (0).

52. Garrett Smithley, 25 (0).

53. Blaine Perkins, 25 (0).

54. Will Rodgers, 23 (0).

55. Colin Garrett, 22 (0).

56. George Gorham Jr, 21 (0).

57. Spencer Pumpelly, 19 (0).

58. Stephen Leicht, 19 (0).

59. Tanner Berryhill, 17 (0).

60. Loris Hezemans, 16 (0).

61. Robby Lyons, 12 (0).

62. Carson Ware, 10 (0).

63. Patrick Emerling, 6 (0).

64. Boris Said, 6 (0).

65. Kyle Sieg, 3 (0).

66. Joey Gase, 2 (0).

