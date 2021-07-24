Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nashville 3, Cincinnati 0

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 10:49 pm
< a min read
      
Cincinnati 0 0 0
Nashville 2 1 3

First Half_1, Nashville, Sapong, 4 (Mukhtar), 13th minute; 2, Nashville, Leal, 3 (Sapong), 35th.

Second Half_3, Nashville, Sapong, 5 (Mukhtar), 57th.

Goalies_Cincinnati, Kenneth Vermeer, Przemyslaw Tyton; Nashville, Joe Willis, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Vallecilla, Cincinnati, 37th; Sapong, Nashville, 68th; Cameron, Cincinnati, 82nd; Mukhtar, Nashville, 84th.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Referee_Guido Gonzales Jr. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, Kevin Klinger, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Baldomero Toledo.

A_23,832.

___

Lineups

Cincinnati_Kenneth Vermeer; Geoff Cameron, Edgar Castillo (Arquimides Ordonez, 74th), Gustavo Vallecilla (Nick Hagglund, 46th); Luciano Acosta, Alvaro Barreal (Isaac Atanga, 46th), Joseph-Claude Gyau, Haris Medunjanin (Kamohelo Mokotjo, 69th), Caleb Stanko (Brandon Vazquez, 63rd); Brenner, Yuya Kubo.

Nashville_Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba, Eric Miller, Dylan Nealis (Matt LaGrassa, 46th), Dave Romney, Taylor Washington; Brian Anunga (Alex Muyl, 82nd), Randall Leal, Dax McCarty (Luke Haakenson, 90th), Hany Mukhtar (Abu Danladi, 89th); C J Sapong (Ake Arnaud Loba, 68th).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon