Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Nashville shuts out FC Cincinnati 3-0, Sapong scores twice

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 11:37 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Led by C J Sapong’s two-goal performance, Nashville secured a 3-0 win over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Sapong gave Nashville (6-1-8) a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute, assisted by Hany Mukhtar. Randall Leal put Nashville up 2-0 in the 35th minute, assisted by Sapong.

Sapong sealed the victory for Nashville in the 57th minute, assisted by Mukhtar.

Nashville outshot Cincinnati (3-7-4) 7-5, with four shots on goal to zero for Cincinnati.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

Joe Willis saved the one shot he faced for Nashville. Kenneth Vermeer saved one of the four shots he faced for Cincinnati.

Nashville’s next match is Sunday on the road against Toronto. Cincinnati hosts D.C. United on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon