National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 35 .539 _
Washington 40 38 .513 2
Atlanta 38 41 .481
Philadelphia 37 41 .474 5
Miami 34 45 .430

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 33 .593 _
Chicago 42 39 .519 6
St. Louis 40 41 .494 8
Cincinnati 39 40 .494 8
Pittsburgh 29 50 .367 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 29 .633 _
Los Angeles 49 31 .613
San Diego 49 33 .598
Colorado 34 47 .420 17
Arizona 22 60 .268 29½

___

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5, 6 innings

Atlanta 20, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 4-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at Colorado (González 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 6-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

