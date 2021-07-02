On Air: Cyber Chat
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 2, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 36 .532 _
Washington 40 39 .506 2
Atlanta 39 41 .488
Philadelphia 37 41 .474
Miami 34 45 .430 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 49 33 .598 _
Chicago 42 39 .519
Cincinnati 40 40 .500 8
St. Louis 40 42 .488 9
Pittsburgh 29 51 .363 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 30 .625 _
Los Angeles 50 31 .617 ½
San Diego 49 34 .590
Colorado 35 47 .427 16
Arizona 23 60 .277 28½

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2, 5 innings

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, San Diego 4

Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Muller 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Washington (Espino 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Long 1-1) at Arizona (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Sports News

