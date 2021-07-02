All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|36
|.532
|_
|Washington
|40
|39
|.506
|2
|Atlanta
|39
|41
|.488
|3½
|Philadelphia
|37
|41
|.474
|4½
|Miami
|34
|45
|.430
|8
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|49
|33
|.598
|_
|Chicago
|42
|39
|.519
|6½
|Cincinnati
|40
|40
|.500
|8
|St. Louis
|40
|42
|.488
|9
|Pittsburgh
|29
|51
|.363
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|50
|30
|.625
|_
|Los Angeles
|50
|31
|.617
|½
|San Diego
|49
|34
|.590
|2½
|Colorado
|35
|47
|.427
|16
|Arizona
|23
|60
|.277
|28½
___
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2, 5 innings
Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2
Cincinnati 5, San Diego 4
Colorado 5, St. Louis 2
Arizona 5, San Francisco 3
Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.
Friday’s Games
San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 2-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Muller 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Washington (Espino 2-2), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-2), 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Long 1-1) at Arizona (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 11:05 a.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments