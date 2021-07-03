On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 3, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 42 36 .538 _
Washington 40 40 .500 3
Atlanta 40 41 .494
Philadelphia 38 41 .481
Miami 34 46 .425 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 50 33 .602 _
Chicago 42 40 .512
Cincinnati 41 40 .506 8
St. Louis 41 42 .494 9
Pittsburgh 29 52 .358 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 51 30 .630 _
Los Angeles 51 31 .622 ½
San Diego 49 35 .583
Colorado 35 48 .422 17
Arizona 23 61 .274 29½

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 5

Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Atlanta 1, Miami 0

St. Louis 9, Colorado 3, 10 innings

San Francisco 11, Arizona 4

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Washington (Ross 5-7), 11:05 a.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Milwaukee (Peralta 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-8), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-2), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4) at Cincinnati (Miley 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 2:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis (Martínez 4-9) at Colorado (Márquez 7-6), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco (DeSclafani 8-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-4), 9:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis at San Francisco, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman