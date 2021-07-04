All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|36
|.538
|_
|Atlanta
|40
|42
|.488
|4
|Washington
|40
|42
|.488
|4
|Philadelphia
|39
|41
|.488
|4
|Miami
|35
|46
|.432
|8½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|51
|34
|.600
|_
|Cincinnati
|42
|40
|.512
|7½
|Chicago
|42
|41
|.506
|8
|St. Louis
|41
|43
|.488
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|53
|.361
|20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|52
|30
|.634
|_
|Los Angeles
|53
|31
|.631
|_
|San Diego
|49
|36
|.576
|4½
|Colorado
|36
|48
|.429
|17
|Arizona
|23
|62
|.271
|30½
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Miami 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 3
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 6, Arizona 5
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Kim 2-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-2), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Miami (Rogers 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 5-4) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-3) at Kansas City (Minor 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Lester 2-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
