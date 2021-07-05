Trending:
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 43 37 .538 _
Atlanta 41 42 .494
Washington 40 42 .488 4
Philadelphia 39 42 .481
Miami 35 47 .427 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 51 34 .600 _
Cincinnati 43 40 .518 7
Chicago 42 42 .500
St. Louis 42 44 .488
Pittsburgh 30 53 .361 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 53 31 .631 _
San Francisco 53 31 .631 _
San Diego 50 36 .581 4
Colorado 37 48 .435 16½
Arizona 23 63 .267 31

___

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 11, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 8, Miami 7, 10 innings

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Miami (López 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-4), 9:45 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at San Diego (Weathers 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

