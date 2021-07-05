All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|43
|37
|.538
|_
|Atlanta
|41
|42
|.494
|3½
|Washington
|40
|42
|.488
|4
|Philadelphia
|39
|42
|.481
|4½
|Miami
|35
|47
|.427
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|51
|34
|.600
|_
|Cincinnati
|43
|40
|.518
|7
|Chicago
|42
|42
|.500
|8½
|St. Louis
|42
|44
|.488
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|53
|.361
|20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|53
|31
|.631
|_
|San Francisco
|53
|31
|.631
|_
|San Diego
|50
|36
|.581
|4
|Colorado
|37
|48
|.435
|16½
|Arizona
|23
|63
|.267
|31
___
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
San Diego 11, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 8, Miami 7, 10 innings
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 5, Arizona 2
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Miami (López 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-4), 9:45 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at San Diego (Weathers 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
