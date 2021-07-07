On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 44 37 .543 _
Philadelphia 41 42 .494 4
Washington 41 43 .488
Atlanta 41 44 .482 5
Miami 37 47 .440

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 51 35 .593 _
Cincinnati 44 41 .518
St. Louis 43 44 .494
Chicago 42 44 .488 9
Pittsburgh 32 53 .376 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 53 32 .624 _
Los Angeles 53 33 .616 ½
San Diego 51 37 .580
Colorado 37 49 .430 16½
Arizona 24 63 .276 30

___

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Atlanta 1

Kansas City 7, Cincinnati 6

Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1, 10 innings

Philadelphia 15, Chicago Cubs 10

Arizona 4, Colorado 3

St. Louis 6, San Francisco 5

San Diego 7, Washington 4

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (Alcantara 5-7), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 2-5) at Arizona (Faria 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3) at Milwaukee (Houser 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at San Diego (Darvish 7-3), 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

