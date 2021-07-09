All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|45
|38
|.542
|_
|Philadelphia
|42
|43
|.494
|4
|Atlanta
|42
|44
|.488
|4½
|Washington
|42
|44
|.488
|4½
|Miami
|38
|48
|.442
|8½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|36
|.596
|_
|Cincinnati
|45
|42
|.517
|7
|Chicago
|43
|45
|.489
|9½
|St. Louis
|43
|45
|.489
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|32
|54
|.372
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|54
|32
|.628
|_
|Los Angeles
|54
|34
|.614
|1
|San Diego
|52
|38
|.578
|4
|Colorado
|38
|50
|.432
|17
|Arizona
|25
|64
|.281
|30½
___
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 1
Colorado 9, Arizona 3
Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0
Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3
San Diego 9, Washington 8
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Friday’s Games
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Washington (Lester 2-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 9-3), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 7-5), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Boston (Pérez 7-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Anderson 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-5), 7:15 p.m.
Arizona (Smith 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 7-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-6), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
