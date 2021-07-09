On Air: Agency in Focus
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 45 38 .542 _
Philadelphia 42 43 .494 4
Atlanta 42 44 .488
Washington 42 44 .488
Miami 38 48 .442

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 36 .596 _
Cincinnati 45 42 .517 7
Chicago 43 45 .489
St. Louis 43 45 .489
Pittsburgh 32 54 .372 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 54 32 .628 _
Los Angeles 54 34 .614 1
San Diego 52 38 .578 4
Colorado 38 50 .432 17
Arizona 25 64 .281 30½

___

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 1

Colorado 9, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 9, Washington 8

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Lester 2-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 7-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Boston (Pérez 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 7-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

