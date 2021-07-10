On Air: Safe Money Radio
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 10, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 46 38 .548 _
Atlanta 43 44 .494
Philadelphia 42 44 .488 5
Washington 42 45 .483
Miami 38 49 .437

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 37 .589 _
Cincinnati 46 42 .523 6
Chicago 44 45 .494
St. Louis 43 46 .483
Pittsburgh 32 55 .368 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 55 32 .632 _
Los Angeles 54 35 .607 2
San Diego 53 38 .582 4
Colorado 38 51 .427 18
Arizona 26 64 .289 30½

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 5

Atlanta 5, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 4

Boston 11, Philadelphia 5

Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 5, Washington 3

San Diego 4, Colorado 2

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Saturday’s Games

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Miami (López 4-5), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

AL at NL, 11:33 p.m.

