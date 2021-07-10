All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|46
|38
|.548
|_
|Atlanta
|43
|44
|.494
|4½
|Philadelphia
|42
|44
|.488
|5
|Washington
|42
|45
|.483
|5½
|Miami
|38
|49
|.437
|9½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|37
|.589
|_
|Cincinnati
|46
|42
|.523
|6
|Chicago
|44
|45
|.494
|8½
|St. Louis
|43
|46
|.483
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|32
|55
|.368
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|55
|32
|.632
|_
|Los Angeles
|54
|35
|.607
|2
|San Diego
|53
|38
|.582
|4
|Colorado
|38
|51
|.427
|18
|Arizona
|26
|64
|.289
|30½
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 5, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 4
Boston 11, Philadelphia 5
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 5, Washington 3
San Diego 4, Colorado 2
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Miami (López 4-5), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-3), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
AL at NL, 11:33 p.m.
