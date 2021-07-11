On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 47 39 .547 _
Atlanta 44 44 .500 4
Philadelphia 43 44 .494
Washington 42 46 .477 6
Miami 38 50 .432 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 38 .582 _
Cincinnati 47 42 .528 5
Chicago 44 46 .489
St. Louis 44 46 .489
Pittsburgh 33 56 .371 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 56 32 .636 _
Los Angeles 55 35 .611 2
San Diego 53 39 .576 5
Colorado 39 51 .433 18
Arizona 26 65 .286 31½

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 10, Washington 4

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 3, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 22, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Monday’s Games

AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent