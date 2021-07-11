All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|39
|.547
|Atlanta
|44
|44
|.500
|4
|Philadelphia
|43
|44
|.494
|4½
|Washington
|42
|46
|.477
|6
|Miami
|38
|50
|.432
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|38
|.582
|Cincinnati
|47
|42
|.528
|5
|Chicago
|44
|46
|.489
|8½
|St. Louis
|44
|46
|.489
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|33
|56
|.371
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|56
|32
|.636
|Los Angeles
|55
|35
|.611
|2
|San Diego
|53
|39
|.576
|5
|Colorado
|39
|51
|.433
|18
|Arizona
|26
|65
|.286
|31½
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 10, Washington 4
Philadelphia 11, Boston 2
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 3, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 22, Arizona 1
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Monday’s Games
AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.
