On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 13, 2021 10:01 am
< a min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 47 40 .540 _
Philadelphia 44 44 .500
Atlanta 44 45 .494 4
Washington 42 47 .472 6
Miami 39 50 .438 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 39 .576 _
Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4
Chicago 44 46 .489 8
St. Louis 44 46 .489 8
Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 57 32 .640 _
Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2
San Diego 53 40 .570 6
Colorado 40 51 .440 18
Arizona 26 66 .283 32½

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

All-Star Game at Denver

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent