All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|40
|.540
|_
|Philadelphia
|44
|44
|.500
|3½
|Atlanta
|44
|45
|.494
|4
|Washington
|42
|47
|.472
|6
|Miami
|39
|50
|.438
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|53
|39
|.576
|_
|Cincinnati
|48
|42
|.533
|4
|Chicago
|44
|46
|.489
|8
|St. Louis
|44
|46
|.489
|8
|Pittsburgh
|34
|56
|.378
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|57
|32
|.640
|_
|Los Angeles
|56
|35
|.615
|2
|San Diego
|53
|40
|.570
|6
|Colorado
|40
|51
|.440
|18
|Arizona
|26
|66
|.283
|32½
___
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
All-Star Game at Denver
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments