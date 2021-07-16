On Air: FEDtalk (bi-weekly)
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 47 40 .540 _
Philadelphia 44 44 .500
Atlanta 44 45 .494 4
Washington 42 47 .472 6
Miami 39 50 .438 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 53 39 .576 _
Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4
Chicago 44 46 .489 8
St. Louis 44 46 .489 8
Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 57 32 .640 _
Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2
San Diego 53 40 .570 6
Colorado 40 51 .440 18
Arizona 26 66 .283 32½

___

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-9) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Washington (Corbin 6-7), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-3) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Atlanta (Fried 6-5), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-3) at Colorado (González 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

