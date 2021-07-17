On Air: Safe Money Radio
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 17, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 47 41 .534 _
Philadelphia 45 45 .500 3
Atlanta 44 46 .489 4
Washington 42 48 .467 6
Miami 40 51 .440

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 54 39 .581 _
Cincinnati 48 43 .527 5
Chicago 45 46 .495 8
St. Louis 44 47 .484 9
Pittsburgh 35 56 .385 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 58 32 .644 _
Los Angeles 57 35 .620 2
San Diego 54 40 .574 6
Colorado 40 52 .435 19
Arizona 26 67 .280 33½

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 7, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

San Diego 24, Washington 8

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (López 5-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-5), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 6-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at Colorado (Gray 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Sports News

