All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|47
|41
|.534
|_
|Philadelphia
|45
|45
|.500
|3
|Atlanta
|44
|46
|.489
|4
|Washington
|42
|48
|.467
|6
|Miami
|40
|51
|.440
|8½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|54
|39
|.581
|_
|Cincinnati
|48
|43
|.527
|5
|Chicago
|45
|46
|.495
|8
|St. Louis
|44
|47
|.484
|9
|Pittsburgh
|35
|56
|.385
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|58
|32
|.644
|_
|Los Angeles
|57
|35
|.620
|2
|San Diego
|54
|40
|.574
|6
|Colorado
|40
|52
|.435
|19
|Arizona
|26
|67
|.280
|33½
___
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game
Miami 7, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 1
Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6
Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings
San Diego 24, Washington 8
San Francisco 7, St. Louis 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 4
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Miami (López 5-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-5), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 1:20 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 6-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 2:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at Colorado (Gray 6-6), 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments