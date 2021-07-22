On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Sports News

National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 50 43 .538 _
Philadelphia 47 47 .500
Atlanta 46 48 .489
Washington 45 50 .474 6
Miami 41 55 .427 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 56 41 .577 _
Cincinnati 49 47 .510
St. Louis 48 48 .500
Chicago 47 49 .490
Pittsburgh 36 60 .375 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 60 35 .632 _
Los Angeles 59 38 .608 2
San Diego 56 42 .571
Colorado 42 54 .438 18½
Arizona 30 68 .306 31½

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 3, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 0

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 6, Seattle 3

Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 3, Washington 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego at Atlanta, sus., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

