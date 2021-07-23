All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|50
|43
|.538
|_
|Atlanta
|47
|48
|.495
|4
|Philadelphia
|47
|48
|.495
|4
|Washington
|45
|50
|.474
|6
|Miami
|41
|56
|.423
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|56
|41
|.577
|_
|Cincinnati
|49
|47
|.510
|6½
|St. Louis
|49
|48
|.505
|7
|Chicago
|47
|50
|.485
|9
|Pittsburgh
|36
|60
|.375
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|61
|35
|.635
|_
|Los Angeles
|59
|39
|.602
|3
|San Diego
|57
|42
|.576
|5½
|Colorado
|42
|54
|.438
|19
|Arizona
|30
|68
|.306
|32
___
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 2
San Diego 3, Miami 2
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 3
Friday’s Games
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 6-7) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-4), 6:05 p.m.
San Diego (Weathers 4-2) at Miami (Detwiler 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-3) at Milwaukee (Burnes 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Woodford 2-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-3), 9:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1), 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.
