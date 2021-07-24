On Air: Safe Money Radio
National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 51 43 .543 _
Philadelphia 48 48 .500 4
Atlanta 47 49 .490 5
Washington 45 51 .469 7
Miami 41 57 .418 12

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 57 41 .582 _
Cincinnati 50 47 .515
St. Louis 49 49 .500 8
Chicago 48 50 .490 9
Pittsburgh 37 60 .381 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 61 36 .629 _
Los Angeles 59 40 .596 3
San Diego 58 42 .580
Colorado 43 54 .443 18
Arizona 30 69 .303 32

___

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Arizona 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Toronto 0

Baltimore 6, Washington 1

Philadelphia 5, Atlanta 1

San Diego 5, Miami 2

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5

Milwaukee 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Pittsburgh 6, San Francisco 4

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 6, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta (Toussaint 1-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 6-6), 1:05 p.m.

Washington (Lester 3-4) at Baltimore (Means 4-3), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-4) at Miami (Rogers 7-6), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-5) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-6) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 3-6) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9) at San Francisco (Wood 8-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Gray 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

