East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|52
|45
|.536
|_
|Philadelphia
|49
|49
|.500
|3½
|Atlanta
|49
|50
|.495
|4
|Washington
|45
|53
|.459
|7½
|Miami
|43
|57
|.430
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|58
|42
|.580
|_
|Cincinnati
|51
|48
|.515
|6½
|St. Louis
|50
|50
|.500
|8
|Chicago
|49
|51
|.490
|9
|Pittsburgh
|38
|61
|.384
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|62
|37
|.626
|_
|Los Angeles
|61
|40
|.604
|2
|San Diego
|58
|44
|.569
|5½
|Colorado
|43
|56
|.434
|19
|Arizona
|31
|70
|.307
|32
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Miami 9, San Diego 3
Baltimore 5, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4
St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1
San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-10), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Comments