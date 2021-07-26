Trending:
National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 52 45 .536 _
Philadelphia 49 49 .500
Atlanta 49 50 .495 4
Washington 45 53 .459
Miami 43 57 .430 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 58 42 .580 _
Cincinnati 51 48 .515
St. Louis 50 50 .500 8
Chicago 49 51 .490 9
Pittsburgh 38 61 .384 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 62 37 .626 _
Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2
San Diego 58 44 .569
Colorado 43 56 .434 19
Arizona 31 70 .307 32

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 9, San Diego 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4

St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-10), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

