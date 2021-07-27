Trending:
National League Glance

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 10:01 am
1 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 53 45 .541 _
Philadelphia 50 49 .505
Atlanta 49 51 .490 5
Washington 45 54 .455
Miami 43 57 .430 11

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 58 42 .580 _
Cincinnati 51 49 .510 7
St. Louis 50 50 .500 8
Chicago 50 51 .495
Pittsburgh 38 61 .384 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 62 37 .626 _
Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2
San Diego 58 44 .569
Colorado 43 57 .430 19½
Arizona 31 70 .307 32

___

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-9) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

