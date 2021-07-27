All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|53
|45
|.541
|_
|Philadelphia
|50
|49
|.505
|3½
|Atlanta
|49
|51
|.490
|5
|Washington
|45
|54
|.455
|8½
|Miami
|43
|57
|.430
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|58
|42
|.580
|_
|Cincinnati
|51
|49
|.510
|7
|St. Louis
|50
|50
|.500
|8
|Chicago
|50
|51
|.495
|8½
|Pittsburgh
|38
|61
|.384
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|62
|37
|.626
|_
|Los Angeles
|61
|40
|.604
|2
|San Diego
|58
|44
|.569
|5½
|Colorado
|43
|57
|.430
|19½
|Arizona
|31
|70
|.307
|32
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5
L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-9) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-6), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
